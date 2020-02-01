Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on eBay Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of eBay in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the e-commerce company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Sell” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for eBay’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. eBay has a 52-week low of $32.77 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank lifted its position in eBay by 982.8% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,548 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 417,877 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $16,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

