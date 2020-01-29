Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

FITB opened at $28.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,111,833.92. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 988.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

