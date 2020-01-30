Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on PerkinElmer, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PerkinElmer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PKI. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $98.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day moving average of $89.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $103.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in PerkinElmer by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 430.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 2,548.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $94,568.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,778.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $1,127,934.08. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

