Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Rio Tinto plc ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Rio Tinto in a report issued on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $5.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto’s FY2021 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Rio Tinto from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $867.26.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.55. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fluent Financial LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto by 6.4% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto by 20.0% during the third quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,627,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto by 37.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,569 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto during the third quarter worth $52,000. 7.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Clark Megan purchased 525 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.33 per share, with a total value of $49,523.25.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

