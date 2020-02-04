Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NYSE:SC opened at $26.65 on Monday. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

