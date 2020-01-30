January 30, 2020
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Stagecoach Group plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SAGKF)

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stagecoach Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Lane anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year.

OTCMKTS:SAGKF opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Stagecoach Group has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

