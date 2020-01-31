Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SUMCO CORP/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for SUMCO CORP/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

SUOPY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SUMCO CORP/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

SUOPY opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 2.31. SUMCO CORP/ADR has a twelve month low of $21.71 and a twelve month high of $35.45.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

