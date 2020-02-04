Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Tata Motors Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Tata Motors in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Sen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the year.

TTM has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. CLSA raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nomura raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

TTM stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Tata Motors has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $870,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 223,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 92,090 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,389,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 236,199 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,137,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 233,627 shares in the last quarter. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

