Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Jeffersonville Bancorp stock opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.20.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Jeffersonville Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 26.61%.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers personal checking accounts; and small business checking, business checking, NOW checking, estate checking, non-profit checking, and interest on lawyer accounts.

