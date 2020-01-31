Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 1,600 Shares of SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,600 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey W. Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,743 shares of SI-Bone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $37,143.33.

On Friday, January 10th, Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of SI-Bone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $431,000.00.

SIBN opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 8.78 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. SI-Bone Inc has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $562.62 million, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of -0.47.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 54.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

SIBN has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,120,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,787,000 after purchasing an additional 463,874 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,087,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,221,000 after purchasing an additional 659,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 222,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 23,124 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?