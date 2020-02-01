Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Short Interest Down 9.5% in January

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 608,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE JELD traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $23.88. The company had a trading volume of 548,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.73. Jeld-Wen has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JELD. Bank of America raised shares of Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jeld-Wen in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jeld-Wen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 186.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 81,439 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Featured Story: Golden Cross