Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JEN. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($36.63) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.93 ($32.48).

Shares of ETR JEN opened at €23.86 ($27.74) on Tuesday. Jenoptik has a 12-month low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a 12-month high of €36.80 ($42.79). The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 17.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of €25.30 and a 200 day moving average of €24.73.

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?