Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Short Interest Up 20.0% in January

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCAP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Jernigan Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of JCAP opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04. The company has a market capitalization of $465.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Jernigan Capital has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $22.20.

In other news, Director Mark O. Decker purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $29,415.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,561.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John A. Good purchased 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $137,517.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 283,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,641,106.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 8,900 shares of company stock worth $176,857. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Jernigan Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Jernigan Capital by 53.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Jernigan Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Jernigan Capital by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Jernigan Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?

