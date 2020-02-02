JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of JBLU traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.83. 6,018,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,540,254. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $46,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,657,022.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $38,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $201,360 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2,601.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,482,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,078,000 after buying an additional 4,316,375 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 6,290,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,527 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,834,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,187 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,295,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,296,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

