Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 330,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jianpu Technology in the second quarter worth $71,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Jianpu Technology by 2,872.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 155,098 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jianpu Technology by 33.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 43,971 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 102,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42. Jianpu Technology has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $7.97.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter. Jianpu Technology had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Jianpu Technology will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

