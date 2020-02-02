Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $12.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jiayin Group an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Jiayin Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of JFIN stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,405. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. Jiayin Group has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $160.50 million and a PE ratio of 6.82.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $71.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jiayin Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jiayin Group stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

