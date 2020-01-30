John Greene Acquires 3,377 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) CFO John Greene purchased 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day moving average of $82.69. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $66.54 and a 12 month high of $92.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI cut Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 33.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 144,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after buying an additional 36,113 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 151.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 13.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 720,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,874,000 after buying an additional 35,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 309,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,104,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

