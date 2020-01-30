John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

John Menzies (LON:MNZS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MNZS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 539 ($7.09) target price on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Shares of MNZS opened at GBX 430 ($5.66) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 462.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 423.59. John Menzies has a 52-week low of GBX 353.50 ($4.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 575 ($7.56). The firm has a market cap of $362.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -716.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.17.

About John Menzies

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment offers ground handling and cargo services; cargo forwarding services; and fuelling and fuel farm management services.

