John W. Kemper Sells 10,960 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total value of $749,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $68.88 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.65 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.76.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1,607.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

