Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.55. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.50-2.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.22.

JCI stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.45. 7,536,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,999,295. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $32.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $901,042.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,265,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $402,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,763 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

