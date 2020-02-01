Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Johnson Controls International updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.50-2.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,536,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,295. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $32.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,982 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $901,042.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,265,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $402,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,763 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

