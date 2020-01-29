Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Johnson Controls International posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. ValuEngine cut Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

NYSE JCI opened at $40.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

In other news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $402,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,867.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $957,109.23. Insiders sold a total of 91,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,873 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 21.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 65,031 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 25.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 64.4% in the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 353,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

