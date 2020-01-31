Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Receives $41.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.12. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $32.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $100,098.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $901,042.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,265,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,763. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,782,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,004,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,821,000 after buying an additional 693,648 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,873,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,782,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

