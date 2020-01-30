Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) to Release Earnings on Friday

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.60. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $104.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.92 million. On average, analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JOUT stock opened at $75.62 on Thursday. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $91.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $767.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JOUT shares. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Outdoors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Outdoors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

