Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.14 million.

JOUT stock traded up $2.19 on Friday, reaching $78.60. 111,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,895. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $91.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Outdoors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Outdoors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Johnson Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

