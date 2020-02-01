Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Johnson Outdoors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Outdoors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Sidoti raised their price objective on Johnson Outdoors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Johnson Outdoors stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.60. 111,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.98. Johnson Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $91.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.57.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.14 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

