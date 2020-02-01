Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut Joint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Joint from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $1,776,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Joint by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Joint by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Joint by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Joint by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Joint by 1,199.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 100,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,688. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $231.51 million, a P/E ratio of 83.50 and a beta of 0.93. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. Joint had a return on equity of 104.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. Equities analysts expect that Joint will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

