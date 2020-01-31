Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Trading Up 5.1%

Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.87 and last traded at $16.76, approximately 115,600 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 104,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JYNT shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Joint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

The stock has a market cap of $238.44 million, a P/E ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.95.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. Joint had a return on equity of 104.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Joint Corp will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $1,776,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Joint by 1,224.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 711,267 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Joint in the 4th quarter valued at $10,174,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Joint by 1,673.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 173,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Joint by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 538,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 159,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Joint in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,815,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joint Company Profile (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

