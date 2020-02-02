Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.54.

JLL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $1,693,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,775,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,025,000 after purchasing an additional 516,830 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,041,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 490.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,762,000 after acquiring an additional 147,934 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 105.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,224,000 after acquiring an additional 142,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,262,000 after acquiring an additional 132,176 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JLL traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.82. 260,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.78. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $124.01 and a 52 week high of $175.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

