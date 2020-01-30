JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC) Stock Price Down 6.7%

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (LON:JMC) was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 326 ($4.29) and last traded at GBX 336 ($4.42), approximately 406,783 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 296% from the average daily volume of 102,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.74).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 347.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 315.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.75 million and a P/E ratio of -29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -0.34%.

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JMC)

JPMorgan Chinese Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

