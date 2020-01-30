JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 (LON:JPEC) Shares Down 0.2%

JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 (LON:JPEC) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.35), approximately 449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.71 ($1.35).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 94.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 94.28.

JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 Company Profile (LON:JPEC)

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Cash is an open ended fixed income fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in funds that invest in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in liquidity funds, short dated AAA- rated UK government securities, and G7 government securities hedged into sterling.

