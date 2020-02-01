JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0390508 (LON:JETG) Shares Up 1.4%

JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0390508 (LON:JETG) shares shot up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 292 ($3.84) and last traded at GBX 292 ($3.84), 21,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 74,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 288 ($3.79).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 288.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 287.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.59 million and a PE ratio of -36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0390508 Company Profile (LON:JETG)

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company has approximately two share classes, which include Growth and Income. The investment objective of the Growth portfolio is to provide capital growth and a rising share price over the longer term from Continental European investments by consistent out-performance of the benchmark and taking carefully controlled risks through an investment method that is clearly communicated to shareholders.

