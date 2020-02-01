JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0468 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBSA opened at $25.65 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $26.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54.

