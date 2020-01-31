JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $90.72 and last traded at $91.00, 14,503 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $91.06.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.0309 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBRE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 507,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,734,000 after buying an additional 85,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

