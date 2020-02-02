JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €135.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €135.00 ($156.98) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($194.19) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €144.00 ($167.44) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Commerzbank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €153.00 ($177.91) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €134.64 ($156.55).

Shares of SAP opened at €117.82 ($137.00) on Friday. SAP has a 12-month low of €88.41 ($102.80) and a 12-month high of €126.98 ($147.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €122.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €116.18.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

