JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €280.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($325.58) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($360.47) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($308.14) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($372.09) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €283.23 ($329.34).

