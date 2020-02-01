JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€6.00” Price Target for Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €7.90 ($9.19) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €6.10 ($7.09) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.52 ($7.58).

Shares of DBK stock traded down €0.03 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching €8.28 ($9.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,408,118 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.93. Deutsche Bank has a 1 year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 1 year high of €18.49 ($21.50).

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

