JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $2,525.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,200.00 to $2,525.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,309.43.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,055.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,851.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,811.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total transaction of $1,748,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,480,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

