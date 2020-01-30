JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Diageo (LON:DGE) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 2,800 ($36.83) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 3,200 ($42.09).

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,410.67 ($44.87).

Shares of LON:DGE traded down GBX 36.50 ($0.48) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,110 ($40.91). 5,094,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,688.50 ($35.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The firm has a market cap of $72.49 billion and a PE ratio of 23.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,197.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,259.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,051 ($40.13) per share, with a total value of £8,268.21 ($10,876.36). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 793 shares of company stock worth $2,481,948.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

