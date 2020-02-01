JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $51.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UBER. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.61.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.29. 21,410,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,328,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 250,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $6,687,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,530,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,618.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 20,264,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $547,353,490.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,619.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,250,823 shares of company stock worth $1,806,932,775.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 45.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

