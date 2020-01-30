JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported earnings of $2.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 10th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year earnings of $10.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.26 to $11.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $12.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,323,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,260,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $98.09 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,800 shares of company stock valued at $23,657,732. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668,930 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,073,000 after buying an additional 3,193,391 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.3% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,563,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,552,000 after buying an additional 2,283,575 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $310,039,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,969,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,226,000 after buying an additional 1,349,699 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

