JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Hold Rating for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra raised their price objective on Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.33.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.88. 2,565,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,862. The company has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.39 and its 200 day moving average is $213.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. Amgen’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 47,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,117,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 117,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,810,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $417,000. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

