JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Buy Rating for Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Boeing (NYSE:BA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $370.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.19.

BA opened at $318.27 on Thursday. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $302.72 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $328.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.23, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Boeing will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

