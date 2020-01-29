JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 475 ($6.25) price target on the stock.

RR has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 825 ($10.85) in a report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 938 ($12.34) price target (down previously from GBX 950 ($12.50)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 698 ($9.18) price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 907.44 ($11.94).

Shares of LON RR opened at GBX 636.35 ($8.37) on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 619.74 ($8.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.20). The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion and a PE ratio of -5.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 683.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 750.34.

In other news, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 271 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 716 ($9.42) per share, with a total value of £1,940.36 ($2,552.43). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 146 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 672 ($8.84) per share, for a total transaction of £981.12 ($1,290.61). Insiders have purchased 546 shares of company stock worth $390,704 in the last three months.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

