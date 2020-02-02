JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Target Price to GBX 1,925

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 1,925 ($25.32) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Investec lowered Admiral Group to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,542 ($33.44) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,124.88 ($27.95).

Shares of LON ADM opened at GBX 2,259 ($29.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,289.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,155.26. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,989 ($26.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,340 ($30.78).

In other Admiral Group news, insider Andy Crossley acquired 943 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($27.74) per share, with a total value of £19,887.87 ($26,161.37).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

