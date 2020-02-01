JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst PLC (LON:JCH) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 10.25 Per Share

JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst PLC (LON:JCH) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.25 ($0.13) per share by the investment trust on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst’s previous dividend of $6.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst stock opened at GBX 766 ($10.08) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $434.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 762.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 720.36. JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst has a 1 year low of GBX 6.78 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 796 ($10.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst Company Profile

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

