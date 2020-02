JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0978 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Shares of JCPB stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average of $53.08.

