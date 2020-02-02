February 2, 2020
Latest News

JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

John Highviewby John Highview

JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) declared a — dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2157 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF’s previous — dividend of $0.21.

Shares of JPHY stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $56.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.44.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Dividend History for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY)

John Highview

View all posts by John Highview →

You might also like

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) & Invacare (NASDAQ:IVC) Financial Survey

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.57

Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of -5.00

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *