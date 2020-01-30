JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Stock Price Down 2%

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust PLC (LON:JFJ)’s share price dropped 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 453 ($5.96) and last traded at GBX 457 ($6.01), approximately 170,881 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 116,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 466.50 ($6.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 466.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 445.17. The company has a market cap of $722.39 million and a PE ratio of -25.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -0.29%.

In related news, insider Sally Macdonald purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 457 ($6.01) per share, with a total value of £5,027 ($6,612.73).

About JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ)

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

