JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC (LON:MATE) Insider Sarah MacAulay Acquires 100,000 Shares

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC (LON:MATE) insider Sarah MacAulay acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £103,000 ($135,490.66).

Shares of MATE opened at GBX 102 ($1.34) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 100.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 98.32. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 103.10 ($1.36).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

